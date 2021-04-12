Dollarama (DLMAF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollarama (OTCMKTS: DLMAF):

4/9/2021 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.36 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

