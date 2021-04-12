DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.55.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.97 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

