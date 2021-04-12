Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.38. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,097. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

