Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIN opened at $62.09 on Monday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

