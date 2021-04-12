Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.57% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $93,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS opened at $111.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

