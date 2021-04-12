Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.42% of Weis Markets worth $95,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMK opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

