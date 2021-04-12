Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $94,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

NYSE:IBP opened at $121.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

