Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $92,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 113.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 399.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

