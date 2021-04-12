Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,984 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Life Storage worth $89,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $89.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

