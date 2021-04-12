Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,631 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $90,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NCR by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in NCR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 605,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCR opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

