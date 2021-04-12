Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $165.91 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $524.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

