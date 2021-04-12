DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. DHB Capital Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $9.99 on Monday. DHB Capital Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About DHB Capital Corp. Unit

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

