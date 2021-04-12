Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

