Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $56.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.53.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

