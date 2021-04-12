Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $72.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. Brinker International has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

