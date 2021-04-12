Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.19.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.41. 1,165,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,073. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -101.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.76 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

