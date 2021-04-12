Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and $576,484.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

