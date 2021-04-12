Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $29.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $63.20 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 707.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.26 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock valued at $163,263,822. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

