Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.23.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Demant A/S (WILYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.