DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 106,588 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,588 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

