DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,854 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,203,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $264.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.37 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

