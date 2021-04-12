DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

