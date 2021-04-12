DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

