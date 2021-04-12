DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $286.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.15.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

