Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $256.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

