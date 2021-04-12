Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 63,327 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,327 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $4,767,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

