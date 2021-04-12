Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 307,007 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307,007 shares during the period. RadNet makes up 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of RadNet worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

