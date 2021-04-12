Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 177,141 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,141 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

