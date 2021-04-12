Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.0% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.25 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.