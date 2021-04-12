Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572,975 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises about 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

