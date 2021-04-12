Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €71.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.71 ($84.36).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Daimler stock opened at €74.91 ($88.13) on Friday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €76.85 ($90.41). The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

