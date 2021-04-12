Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

