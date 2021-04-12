Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.35

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.35 and last traded at $125.35, with a volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

