Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,794 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 258,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 102,081 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

