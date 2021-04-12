CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 297,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $4,104,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 586,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 137,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 949,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 337,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

