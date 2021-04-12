Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.