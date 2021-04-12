CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $202.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.