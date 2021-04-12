Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 7.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 130,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,039,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

