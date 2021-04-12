Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 320.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $12.53 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $756.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

