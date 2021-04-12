Credit Suisse AG Buys New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after acquiring an additional 365,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.71 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

