Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,416 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 291,735 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE BBAR opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.