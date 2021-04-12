Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,923 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Mercantile Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

