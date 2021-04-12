Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,902 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

