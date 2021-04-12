Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.62% from the company’s current price.

CJREF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

