Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $6.25 to $7.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 21779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

