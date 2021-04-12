Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

