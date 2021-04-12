CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,423.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.49. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,016. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

