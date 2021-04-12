Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $676.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 125,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 112,615 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

