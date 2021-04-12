Comparing Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) & 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

64.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $116.18 million 2.24 -$4.69 million $0.12 54.42 10x Genomics $245.89 million 86.09 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -243.30

Harvard Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvard Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $181.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -6.51% 4.29% 2.15% 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38%

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats 10x Genomics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.