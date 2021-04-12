Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

